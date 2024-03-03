Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,609,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,648,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,220,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $225.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

