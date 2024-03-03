BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after buying an additional 262,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $102.38 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

