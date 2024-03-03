Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.87 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

