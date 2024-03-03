Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPB. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $125,689,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.