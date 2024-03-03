Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $10.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 5.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DH opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.43. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

