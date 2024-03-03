Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$107.00 to C$108.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$107.08.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$108.17. The stock has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.62.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

