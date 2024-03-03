Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $85.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACLX. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACLX

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcellx by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.