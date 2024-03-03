Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price to $36.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

