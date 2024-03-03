Canaccord Genuity Group Trims DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price to $10.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $429.11 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DocGo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

