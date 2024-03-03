Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Target Price to $13.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

