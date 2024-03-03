Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $404,008,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,347,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,412 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,277 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,195,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

