Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $8.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADMA. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

