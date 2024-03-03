Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $11.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DCGO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.11 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

