Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.91.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $265.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -164.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.93. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $100,797,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $48,605,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.