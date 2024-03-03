CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CarGurus by 23.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 56,502 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 531.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 99,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

