Catherine T. Doherty Sells 5,557 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.53. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

