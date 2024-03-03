CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $50.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.10.

CAVA Group stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $59.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

