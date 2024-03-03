Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

