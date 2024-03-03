CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCCS. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after purchasing an additional 108,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,378,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

