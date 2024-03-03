CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) PT Raised to $14.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity

CCCS stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.