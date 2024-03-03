Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after buying an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $155,102,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Celanese Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CE opened at $153.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

