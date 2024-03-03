Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $62.25 Average PT from Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

CLDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

