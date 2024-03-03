Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $62.25 Average PT from Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.
CLDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLDX
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celldex Therapeutics
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.