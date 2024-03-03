Charles Andrew Eidson Sells 30,000 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock opened at $386.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $2,712,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 203.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $28,239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dalal Street LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

