Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,826 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of Denny’s worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $487.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Denny’s

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Denny’s

(Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.