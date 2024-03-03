Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,134 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,423,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 302,326 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

GMRE stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $592.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

