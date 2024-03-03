Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 87,996 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,996 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Janus International Group worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,153,841 shares of company stock worth $15,388,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.