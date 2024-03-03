Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 838,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $238,897 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

