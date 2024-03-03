Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 3,567.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Garrett Motion worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,107,000 after buying an additional 24,668,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 629.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at about $50,988,000. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the second quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $23,666,000.

NYSE:GTX opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares in the company, valued at $271,651,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,527,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,651,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $5,768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,600,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,588,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,944,511 shares of company stock worth $16,324,169 in the last 90 days. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

