Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,922 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.33% of United Fire Group worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 82,037 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -54.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

