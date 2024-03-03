Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,685,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $590,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 591,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 95,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $527,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOB opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.