Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Chase worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 151.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Chase by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 66.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 337.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $81.18 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

