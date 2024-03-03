Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of N-able worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in N-able in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in N-able by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in N-able by 17,180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NABL opened at $13.31 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on N-able

N-able Company Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.