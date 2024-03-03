Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.37% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BJRI opened at $35.48 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

