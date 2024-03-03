Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Shares of GTLS opened at $146.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 385.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

