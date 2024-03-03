China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,721,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 2,126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 286.3 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $0.74 on Friday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.
About China Vanke
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.