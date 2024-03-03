CIBC Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NA. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$107.08.

TSE NA opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$108.17. The stock has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.62.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

