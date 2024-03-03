Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ciena worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 912.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,846,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

