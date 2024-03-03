Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $122.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

