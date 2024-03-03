Citigroup Boosts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $16.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $861.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.05. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,359,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

