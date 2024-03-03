Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of MTZ opened at $84.85 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.60.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

