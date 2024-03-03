Citigroup Inc. Has $692,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $74.34.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.