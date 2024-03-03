Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Trading Down 3.5 %

ICU Medical stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.53. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICUI

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.