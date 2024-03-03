Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after acquiring an additional 250,352 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 66.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,917,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 24.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $263.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.75 and its 200 day moving average is $207.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,490,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $26,490,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,695 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,380 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile



ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.



