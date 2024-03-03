Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,345 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Preferred Bank worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. CWM LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 87.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Preferred Bank stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

