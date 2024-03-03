Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,233 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $15.33.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

