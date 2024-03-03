Citigroup Trims Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price to $66.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $123.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.16. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

