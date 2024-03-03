Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

