Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $32.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

