Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $84.00 at TD Cowen

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.

CCOI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $78.55 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at $331,793,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,198. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

