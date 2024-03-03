Colin Yankee Sells 8,675 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report) EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TSCO opened at $252.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $255.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

