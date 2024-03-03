Colin Yankee Sells 8,675 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $252.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $255.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

